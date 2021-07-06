For nearly two decades, Hugh Jackman kept his body shredded and those claws razor sharp as he took on the role of X-Men‘s Wolverine across nine 21st Century Fox films, and it looks he might be back at it again. While the actor stated his role in Logan would be the last time he reprised his arguably most iconic role, earlier this week Jackman shared two posts on his Instagram story that sent fans into quite the frenzy and might be foreshadowing his return to Marvel and (thanks to Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox) big debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first image Jackman shared was one Wolverine fan art created by popular artist Bosslogic. This post was then followed by a photo of Jackman standing next to Marvel Studio’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige.

Hugh Jackman posted these pics to his Instagram story today 👀 #Wolverine with Kevin Feige?? pic.twitter.com/qnUc7ucsqI — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) July 5, 2021

While the first image doesn’t feel too unusual for Jackman to share — after all, who doesn’t appreciate some good fan art? — the second image raised several eyebrows. While the picture is merely a simple shot of reported friends Feige and Jackman standing next to one another, its lack of caption and context outside of following a picture of Wolverine is a bit incriminating. In addition, the MCU’s current trajectory makes the possibility of Jackman’s return feel not only possible, but pretty damn likely and seamless.

After acquiring 21st Century Fox back in 2019, fans have been waiting for the X-Men to be introduced to the current MCU. All throughout WandaVision, we got hints of how that might happen that led to us speculate just how the two universes will connect. As we learn more about Marvel’s fourth phase films, it seems plausible that the X-Men might make an appearance either in Shang-Chi‘s Madripoor scene or Doctor Strange in the Mulriverse of Madness. Regardless of how, there are certainly ample ways for Marvel to introduce Wolverine into the MCU — whether through cameo or major role — and it’s seemingly more likely it might happen soon.