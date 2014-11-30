Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ Is In The Works According To Idina Menzel

Looks like Disney’s not letting go of the most successful animated movie of all time any time soon. After Frozen made obscene amounts of money, won Oscars and inspired thousands of YouTube mashups and parodies last year, it was pretty much a guarantee that there would be a sequel. But now, Queen Elsa herself has confirmed it.

Idina Menzel, the voice behind the silver-haired Scandinavian snow queen told The Telegraph that another movie (and a Broadway stage show) is definitely “in the works” and she hopes to be a part of it:

Not the stage show — I don’t know what will happen with that — but the movie, hopefully. We’ll see. I’m just going along for the ride.

No word yet on when the new movie might be released or what it would be about but if Menzel’s on board, so are we. If you can’t wait another year or two to build a snowman though, there’s always “Frozen on Ice.”

