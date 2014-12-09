‘Iron Sky: The Coming Race’ Trailer Has A Heavily-Armed Jesus And A Dancing Vladimir Putin

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Iron Sky: The Coming Race already has lizard people and Nazis riding dinosaurs. And really, that should be enough. But apparently the team on this movie really want to up the ante. So among the film’s villains are Jesus with a machine gun and a twinkle-toed Vladimir Putin.

No, really. There’s a trailer and everything.

If you don’t have three minutes, allow us to boil these trailers down to their purest essence:

Yes, the Jesus trailer is set to Finnish metal. It’s a Finnish movie, they have to support the music of their people.

As for why they’re going after Vladimir Putin, it’s kind of the equivalent of an American filmmaker mocking Osama Bin Laden. The Finnish people are not fans of the Russian government, even if it did lead to them having a badass sniper as a national hero.

If this is something you’d like to see on screens, well, it’s up to you. The production company is running a crowdfunding campaign where you can essentially preorder the movie for twenty bucks. We’ll remind you this is a movie with dinosaurs doing the Nazi salute at the behest of Lizard Hitler. If that’s not art worth $20, we don’t know what is.