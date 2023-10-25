How Is Netflix’s ‘Leave The World Behind’ Different From The Book?

In Netflix’s new apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind, the end of the world looks terrifyingly familiar. Directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and starring everyone from Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali to Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon, the mind-bending sci-fi flick poses an eerily realistic what-if scenario that follows two families reckoning with a societal collapse.

The film is an adaptation of author Rumaan Alam’s critically praised novel of the same name that tells the story of a white couple from New York City who rents a gorgeous home on Long Island only for their vacation to be interrupted by the home’s Black owners who arrive just as the world begins to end. Alam uses his book to investigate unconscious bias and racial stereotypes, using an impending apocalypse to hike the tension to an unbearable degree. Esmail’s story shares much of the same themes that Alam investigates in the novel, but the director has admitted to making some key changes to the film.

In the book, the strangers, G.H. and Ruth, that show up just before the apocalypse begins are an older Black couple but in Esmail’s version, the pair is played by Ali and Industry breakout Myha’la Herrold. Esmail explained that Myha’la had that “Gen Z brashness” that felt more in line with his vision of the character. “This is their home,” he told Vanity Fair. “She’s more brash and upfront about letting the visitors know that. I think she lets them know it about three times in the span of 10 minutes. And that’s a very specific energy to pull off, without coming across as bratty. You can see her point of view.”

The film is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company under their Netflix deal, and the former president — who put Alam’s book on his annual reading list — also suggested Esmail make some changes to make the film feel more plausible.

“In the original drafts of the script, I definitely pushed things a lot farther than they were in the film, and President Obama, having the experience he does have, was able to ground me a little bit on how things might unfold in reality,” Esmail said. “For the most part, I’m trying to keep it as true to life as possible, but I’m exaggerating and dramatizing. And to hear an ex-president say you’re off by a few details…I thought I was off by a lot! The fact that he said that scared the fuck out of me.”

Leave the World Behind lands on Netflix on Dec. 8th.

(Via Vanity Fair)