You know how Star Wars can make people forget The Rise of Skywalker ever happened? Repeat after me: Guillermo del Toro Jabba the Hutt movie. It’s fun to say and it’s fun to imagine — and sadly it will stay in our imagination, because it’s not going to get made.

“When I spoke to them, when I spoke to [Lucasfilm’s] John Knoll about it, and I said, if I ever do [a Star Wars film], I would love to do Jabba the Hutt’s Scarface. You know? His ascension in the crime family,” del Toro said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, according to The Playlist. This conversation happened “about 6 years or so” ago, but, the Oscar-winning director stressed, “it’s not a plan, I’m not announcing anything, don’t pick it up [as a thing].”

Asked if he would want to make a Star Wars film in the future, del Toro didn’t say no but explained his tastes are just getting weirder… “I feel strangely more and more inclined to do more strange stuff; do things that are a little more cagey, a little more quirky, so I dunno,” he said.

del Toro was interested in making a Jabba movie because “I like monsters. I just love monsters, and Jabba is a) basically my same shirt size, and b) I love him, man.” Let the man make his big crime boss slug movie!

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via The Playlist)