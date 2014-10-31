Jake Gyllenhaal Almost Played Spider-Man AND Batman — Plus 5 More Roles The ‘Nightcrawler’ Star Nearly Had

Along with Prisoners, End of Watch, and Source Code, Jake Gyllenhaal’s had a strong string of respectable movies in the last few years. And with lead roles in Southpaw and David O. Russell’s Nailed coming out in 2015, that string is only going to get longer. The actor hasn’t always been lucky in his acting gigs, though; he’s had a few blockbusters slip through his hands over the years. Here are seven roles that were just never meant to be part of Jake Gyllenhaal’s IMDB resume.
The Mighty Ducks (1992) — Jake nearly had a chance to be part of the greatest ragtag hockey team composed of middle schoolers that cinema has ever known. Unfortunately for him, after he was offered a part his parents nixed the idea because filming the movie would have taken him out of school for two months. If they ever do a D4: Old Ducks on the Ice, Gyllenhaal should be a shoo-in for a walk-on part.
“I remember them saying, ‘No.’ That I was applying to junior high schools and that I had to apply,” Gyllenhaal recalled. “I remember crying on the kitchen counter, telling them that I hated them.”
American Beauty (1999) — Had Jake Gyllenhaal landed the part of upper middle class drug dealer Rick Fitts, he could have become a household name even earlier. Besides filming plastic bags blowing in the wind, Ricky’s character played a pivotal part in Kevin Spacey’s regression into adolescence and helped the movie take home four Oscars. Nevertheless, it wasn’t meant to be and actor Wes Bentley snagged the part.
The Patriot (2000) — Jake’s main competition for the part of Mel Gibson’s son in the Revolutionary War action flick was his future Brokeback Mountain co-star Heath Ledger. Heath of course ultimately landed the role of Gabriel Martin, but not until after Jake auditioned several times for the part.
Lord of the Rings (2001) — Gyllenhaal missed out on obtaining the one ring to rule them all when he botched his audition for the part of Frodo in The Fellowship of the Ring. The young actor was completely unaware that the part would require him to use an accent and described the audition as his worst ever.
“I remember auditioning for The Lord of the Rings and going in and not being told that I needed a British accent. I really do remember Peter Jackson saying to me, ‘You know that you have to do this in a British accent?’ We heard back it was literally one of the worst auditions.”
Hey, Spider-Man 3 is still better than The Dark Knight Rises, Man of Steel and either of the new Amazing Spider-Man films.
Are you joking or high? Spiderman 3 was the worst of the series.
Hey, you have horrendous taste in movies.
I’ll always wonder what Spider-Man 2 would have been like with Gyllenhaal. I remember reading somewhere that Sam Raimi really wanted to call it “The Amazing Spider-Man” and I wonder if Sony would have reconsidered if their principle character was being recast. Oh well.
I cannot imagine anyone but Ewan Mcgregor in moulin rouge. JG is nowhere as smooth as EM. Would have been a disaster.
Also- does that mean that JG would have to date his sister in the The Dark Knight?
“Being only 24 at the time, Gyllenhaal was a little young for the role,”
That actually would have made him the first Batman actor to be the age Batman’s supposed to be when he starts his career. Its like Hamlet — why are middle aged dudes playing a 17 year old?
Kirsten Dunst also had his back For SM2, as they were dating at the time.