Quentin Tarantino Got Drunk With Pierce Brosnan And Pitched Him A James Bond Movie

No Time to Die, the 25th entry in the James Bond franchise, was originally scheduled to come out this month, but it was pushed back to November due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To make up for the lack of 007, Esquire UK hosted a “watchalong” of 1995’s GoldenEye with special guest Pierce Bronsan on Sunday night.

One of the more interesting revelations to come out of the screening was Bronsan saying that after GoldenEye became a huge hit (and inspired one of the greatest video games of all-time), he met with Quentin Tarantino, who has talked about making a James Bond movie for years. “It was after Kill Bill Vol. 2, and he wanted to meet me, so I went up to Hollywood one day from the beach, and I met him at the Four Seasons,” he said. “I got there at 7 pm, I like to be punctual. 7:15 came around, no Quentin, he was upstairs doing press. Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited until 7:30, and I thought, ‘Where the heck is he?’ Word came down, apologies, so I thought, OK, I’ll have another martini.” Who knew Pierce Brosnan was a method actor?

Eventually Bronsan and Tarantino met, and when they did, they were both “fairly” drunk:

“He was pounding the table, saying you’re the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond, and it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, please calm down, but we don’t tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down,” said Brosnan. “He wanted to do James Bond, and I went back to the shop and told them but it wasn’t mean to be. No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond.”

I’m going to slap so many “No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond” bumper stickers on so many cars. Anyway, of the 25 James Bond films, only one has been directed by someone who was born in America, and that’s the one that hasn’t even come out yet (Cary Joji Fukunaga is from California). By the time Bond 26 comes around, Tarantino might be retired. Oh well, at least he can always make his Star Trek movie.

(Via Esquire)