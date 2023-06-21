If you’re brave enough to drink a (surprisingly delicious) milkshake named after a enormous purple taste bud, you should also try the pie endorsed by the actor who found out first hand what third base feels like.

In the weirdest (and possibly most brilliant) marketing tie-in of the year, American Pie star Jason Biggs has teamed up with EDWARDS Desserts for a limited-edition dessert. Pie Lovers Passion Fruit consists of coconut passion fruit mousse, mango crème, pineapple lemongrass cream, garnished with tropical jellies, pineapple compote, and gold leaf, all contained in a fresh-baked vanilla cookie crumb crust.

“Hi, I’m Jason Biggs, and I’m America’s biggest pie lover. Not in a weird way…” Biggs said in a promotional video for the dessert as an off-screen director yells cut (you can watch it here). Let’s try that again. “There’s nothing more American than pie, so I’ve teamed up with Edwards to start your Fourth of July off with a bang.” Nope. One more time. “I can say cream, right?” Good enough. All that’s missing is a confusing cameo from Blink-182 and their pet monkey.

You can order the Pie Lovers Passion Fruit, which comes with an autograph from Biggs, between Friday, June 30 and Monday, July 3, here.