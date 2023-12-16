Jason Momoa Isn’t Sounding So Confident That He’ll Play Aquaman Again

People weren’t expecting much from the first solo movie, and look what happened: It was a much-needed smash back when the DCEU was pure chaos. (Unlike now, of course.) The sequel may not be so lucky. Behind-the-scenes talk has not been chill, including some meddling from a certain controversial social media dude. (Returning director James Wan has insisted that’s all been blown out of proportion.) Still, not even its star is confident he’ll be back for a threequel.

“The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility,” Jason Momoa told Entertainment Weekly. “But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.’”

Indeed, when new DCEU honchos James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their list of upcoming titles, a third Aquaman was not on there. That doesn’t mean Momoa is out with the comics house. Like erstwhile Superman Henry Cavill, he could be back as another, non-aquatic character.

That said, the underseas guy’s not done yet, and Momoa’s still excited about his new adventures.

“I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time,” said Momoa. “I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like, there’s a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it.

“If there’s a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it,” Momoa added. “This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that’s all I’ll say.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 22.

(Via EW)