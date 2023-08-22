If there is one thing Hollywood needs, it’s more men being men and doing manly things and having so many conversations. Just kidding! We obviously have enough of those, but what if we put two of those fan-favorite men together for a buddy comedy? Actually, that’s also happened a lot, but it’s fine. There’s a reason it works.

The latest duo to rub elbows on the big screen will be America’s Favorite Cool Dudes Who Also Starred In Dune: Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, both known for being…very muscular in a semi-offputting way? They just look too strong for their own good.

The two will star in Wrecking Crew, and while details are under wraps, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto is attached to the project. Most recently, Bautista starred in A Knock At The Cabin and the latest installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy saga. Momoa is gearing up to release Aquaman And The Lost Kingdon this December after nearly 5 years of him hiding underwater to avoid the DC drama.

Unfortunately, we must give credit where credit is due: it seems that this idea was actually James Corden’s doing. The host suggested that the two actors work together in a Lethal Weapon-style movie two years ago. Too bad Corden won’t be around to see it happen. He’s not dead, just back in the UK.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)