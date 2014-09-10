Jeff Goldblum Added Lyrics To The ‘Jurassic Park’ Theme, Led A ‘Late Night’ Sing-Along

God creates Jeff Goldblum, Jeff Goldblum creates lyrics to Jurassic Park theme.
It seems as though somebody’s clued Jeff Goldblum into the fact that people still really, really like Jurassic Park, because recently he’s been hitting the JP references hard. Not even your wedding is safe from Goldblum’s Jurassic Park riffing.
Well, Dr. Ian Malcolm himself showed up on Late Night with some very fitting lyrics for the iconic Jurassic Park theme song, and led the audience in a spirited sing along…
That was pretty magical. The only thing that could have improved it is if Goldblum were being accompanied by this…
[www.youtube.com]
Much better lyrics. also nsfw
I was about to post the same- [jurassicparkwtf.ytmnd.com]
This is the only Jurassic Park Theme Song with Lyrics that you need to watch. [www.youtube.com]
Yeah … uh … no it’s not. That was absolute rubbish.
Yeah, yeah, but your youtube singer was so preoccupied with whether or not he could that he didn’t stop to think if he should.
Shit, that was for Goldentusk’s video.