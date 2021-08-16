When it comes to iconic character actors, no one is doing it quite like Jennifer Coolidge. The blonde, often-bouffanted star — known for her roles in Legally Blonde, American Pie, Two Broke Girls, and recent HBO series The White Lotus — has made her living off of portraying women with huge personalities and little shame or self-awareness. Her natural knack for portraying very unnatural trophy wives has earned her a lot of praise over the years, and could even give her a bit of an edge when it comes to securing a big role Coolidge says she’s ready to take on: Melania Trump.

Melania Trump looks like she’s doing Jennifer Coolidge cosplay! pic.twitter.com/PZlkSFCM41 — Reverend “Sloppy Steaks” Steve (@ReverendSteve) December 13, 2018

I think Jennifer Coolidge could play a great role of Melania Trump lol!!! pic.twitter.com/YQ4jX3bh3i — Maggie M. (@celticmoon007) July 5, 2019

In an interview with The Guardian, Coolidge was asked if she’d ever consider playing Melania Trump in a biopic following several people noting similarities between the actress and the former first lady on social media. While she laughed at the thought of how Melania might take the whole ordeal, Coolidge says she’s ready to sign up for it.

What a compliment. Where do I sign [laughs]? Between you and I, though, I’m sure Melania would be bummed.

The interviewer then proceeded to ask Coolidge what other types of projects and genres she was interested in outside of her usual work, to which Coolidge replied with “a serious play” before tacking on “and then the Melania biopic, of course.”

While Coolidge was absolutely playing up her answers to provide us with some much-needed laughs during her interview, it wouldn’t be the first time a star has manifested a role by purely revealing interest in it. Here’s hoping the right person notices her interest in the role and gets to work on the cathartic Trump-era comedy we all need because a Coolidge-version of Melania sounds hilarious.