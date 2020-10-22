Jennifer Lawrence was born and raised in Kentucky, a “Red” state that no Democrat running for president has won since Bill Clinton in 1996. So, it’s no surprise that the first time she voted for president, “I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican,” the Oscar winner said on the Absolutely Not podcast. Her upbringing in the Bluegrass State showed her the “fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies,” even if the party’s “social issues weren’t in line with [her] views.” But her beliefs have shifted since Donald Trump was elected.

“That just changed everything,” Lawrence admitted, adding, “This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand. I don’t think it’s right. It just changes things for me. I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists”:

Lawrence went on to compare the Trump presidency to Barack Obama’s, saying that she remembered a time when Obama would go for long periods without making headlines, because things were so stable and certain. People would “go days, maybe weeks, without thinking about the president because everything would generally be OK,” she said.

Lawrence recently endorsed Joe Biden for president, “because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America. He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.” Trump has a 57 percent chance of winning Kentucky, according to FiveThirtyEight.

