WARNER BROS.

Every year on May 2, a.k.a the Battle of Hogwarts Day, author J.K. Rowling apologizes for killing one Harry Potter character. (It’s an odd tradition — imagine if George R.R. Martin did the same thing for A Song of Ice and Fire; it would take him a solid decade to get through the Red Wedding alone.) In 2015, the honor went to Fred Weasley (“Bows head in acceptance of your reasonable ire”), while in 2016 and 2017, she paid tribute to Remus Lupin (“I’m sorry. I didn’t enjoy doing it”) and Severus Snape [“Please don’t start flame wars over it, but this year I’d like to apologise for killing (whispers)… Snape”].

Who would Rowling tweet “my bad for killing you” to in 2018?

It's that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn't die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who'd win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2018

“It’s that anniversary again,” she wrote. “This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn’t die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who’d win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf.” As one of Rowling’s followers accurately pointed out, “At first I didn’t like Dobby, but I wish I could be more like Dobby, his death in book & on film always makes me cry.” It’s true — the house-elf is extremely aggravating at first, but over the books, his loyalty to Harry (who helped free him) turns endearing and, ultimately, tragic. If you need a tissue because you’re crying all over again, might I recommend using a sock?