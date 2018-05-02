J.K. Rowling Has Apologized For Killing The Most Loyal ‘Harry Potter’ Character

#Harry Potter
Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.02.18 3 Comments

WARNER BROS.

Every year on May 2, a.k.a the Battle of Hogwarts Day, author J.K. Rowling apologizes for killing one Harry Potter character. (It’s an odd tradition — imagine if George R.R. Martin did the same thing for A Song of Ice and Fire; it would take him a solid decade to get through the Red Wedding alone.) In 2015, the honor went to Fred Weasley (“Bows head in acceptance of your reasonable ire”), while in 2016 and 2017, she paid tribute to Remus Lupin (“I’m sorry. I didn’t enjoy doing it”) and Severus Snape [“Please don’t start flame wars over it, but this year I’d like to apologise for killing (whispers)… Snape”].

Who would Rowling tweet “my bad for killing you” to in 2018?

“It’s that anniversary again,” she wrote. “This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn’t die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who’d win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf.” As one of Rowling’s followers accurately pointed out, “At first I didn’t like Dobby, but I wish I could be more like Dobby, his death in book & on film always makes me cry.” It’s true — the house-elf is extremely aggravating at first, but over the books, his loyalty to Harry (who helped free him) turns endearing and, ultimately, tragic. If you need a tissue because you’re crying all over again, might I recommend using a sock?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harry Potter
TAGSDobbyHARRY POTTERj.k. rowling

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 2 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 2 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP