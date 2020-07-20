When asked whether he’d ever return to Star Wars, Oscar Isaac memorably answered, “If I need another house or something.” He’s not the only prequel trilogy star who doesn’t plan on returning to a galaxy far, far away, either.

John Boyega, who played Finn in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker, recently uploaded a photo to Instagram showing himself sitting in what appears to be a dentist’s office. But it’s actually a movie set, with the actor adding the caption, “Back on set! Have a nice day everyone.” (Looking at his IMDb, it’s maybe Rebel Ridge, a Netflix thriller from Green Room writer/director Jeremy Saulnier.) His Instagram followers brought it back to Star Wars, of course, with one writing, “Force Finn in action with Green lightsaber dressed in black is all I want from the next SW film!”

Boyega responded: “lol no thank you. I’ve moved on [heart emoji].” Here’s more:

User @samkim_1 then wrote, “Really just got those Disney bucks and dipped [laugh crying emoji],” to which Boyega responded: “nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all.” Another fan, @anthony_m95, wrote: “you know they’re bad movies when even you don’t wanna go back to them… excited to see you in future projects though!” Boyega did not respond to this nor other fan messages as the debate raged on

After The Rise of Skywalker, I’m ready to move on from Star Wars, too. (Feel free to argue about J.J. vs. Rian in the comments below. Or on Reddit, or Twitter, or anywhere but Boyega’s mentions. He’s got other, more genuinely important things on his mind.)

(Via Variety)