A Few Notes About The Trailer For John Travolta’s New Speedboat Movie, ‘Speed Kills’

Editor-at-Large
10.10.18 3 Comments

Hello. John Travolta is starring in a new movie called Speed Kills. It is about speedboats. And drug smuggling. And drug smuggling in speedboats. It has a trailer, which you can see above, and should see, at least eight or nine times in a row to really soak it all in. It’s mesmerizing and quite possibly peak late-stage Travolta, which is really saying something just a few months after Gotti came out.

I have a few notes.

– The trailer for Speed Kills opens with Travolta introducing his character thusly: “My name is Ben Aronoff. I’m a self-made millionaire and an offshore boating champion. My boats have won hundreds of races. Oh yeah, they’ve also moved 100 million pounds of cocaine through Miami.”

– Is there a cash register sound after he says “self-made millionaire”? I am pleased to report that there is.

– Look how happy he is on his speedboat.

Saban Films

– A little Googling reveals some very important information about the movie Speed Kills: It also exists as a “virtual reality experience.” It was converted into eight smaller narrative chunks and converted to be seen on Oculus-style VR headsets. There’s a website for the VR version and everything. The tagline on the VR site is “Speed. Money. Murder.” I have never wanted to see a movie more.

– Can we talk about the casting? Let’s. Matthew Modine plays then-VP George H.W. Bush. James Reman plays legendary mob money man Meyer Lansky. Jordi Molla is in it because it’s a drug movie, and that’s the law. Tom Sizemore plays a character credited as “Mobster.” Somehow, against astronomical odds, Eric Roberts is not in this movie. How is Eric Roberts not in this movie? It’s a crazy speedboat movie set in Miami and made for VR headsets. Eric Roberts should fire his agent.

Around The Web

TAGSJOHN TRAVOLTAspeed kills

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP