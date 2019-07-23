Taika Waititi Goes To War On Hate As Adolph Hitler In The ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Teaser Trailer

07.23.19

Taika Waititi was recently announced as the writer and director of Thor: Love and Thunder, featuring the return of Natalie Portman (now playing Mighty Thor), but before all that, he’s got another film on the schedule. It’s called Jojo Rabbit, and it’s about as different as you can get from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The dark comedy is a “World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young girl in her attic,” according to the official plot summary. Also, the young boy has an imaginary friend: Adolf Hitler, played by Waititi. Jojo Rabbit is meant to “piss off a lot of racists,” according to the Hunt for the Wilderpeople filmmaker, “and that makes me very happy.” You know what else makes me happy? Jojo Rabbit is technically a Disney movie (the company owns Fox Searchlight Pictures), meaning Waititi’s two Disney movies in 2019 are the biggest film ever and a satire where he plays the leader of the Nazis.

Waititi revealed the first teaser trailer for the film on Tuesday, tweeting, “From ‘Visionistical’ director, Teeka Wachichi, here’s a ‘teezer traylor,’ for my anti-hate satire, #JojoRabbit, in theaters October 18.” He also tagged the film’s stars, including Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie (who deserved an Oscar nomination for her stunning performance in Leave No Trace), Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, and Scarlett Johansson.

Watch the teaser below.

And here’s the poster.

