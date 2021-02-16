Every Jordan Peele project these days comes with a certain amount of excitement from people who loved Get Out and Us, which is why news Peele is working with a star from his breakout hit is so exciting, even if we know basically nothing about what the movie will be.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peele is writing and directing a new movie that will star Daniel Kaluuya, whose wide-eyed performance in Get Out drew widespread acclaim. And though we know little about the project, we know Kaluuya will star with Keke Palmer, which is certainly a very good start.

Actress and recording artist Keke Palmer has signed to star in the feature project while Daniel Kaluuya, who famously toplined Peele’s Get Out, is in negotiations to reunite with the filmmaker. Details for the project are being kept secret but Peele once again wrote the script and is directing and producing. Ian Cooper of Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions is also producing. The movie already has a release date of July 22, 2022.

Kaluuya’s appearance is reportedly not final, but seeing a release date for the film is good news for sure. And it comes on the heels of another powerful performance from the actor, who starred in Judas and the Black Messiah which was released over the weekend. Palmer, meanwhile, has stayed busy with a recording career and TV roles in Scream and Star. Intrigue will remain high for the project long after we actually get an idea of what it’s about, but things certainly seem to be heading in the right direction here.