I’m not saying there wouldn’t be a Jurassic Park without Lewis Dodgson, the sunglasses-wearing character played by Cameron Thor, but he was the genesis (InGenesis?) for one of the movie’s most memorable scenes. Lewis is the one who hands Dennis Nedry a Barbasol can to smuggle dinosaur embryos (“Dodgson, Dodgson, we’ve got Dodgson here! Nobody cares. Nice hat. What are you trying to look like, a secret agent?”), leading to the Dilophosaurus attack in the rain. In a sense, Lewis did what Seinfeld always wanted to, but never could — kill Newman — and the character is returning for Jurassic World: Dominion, although he’ll be played by a different actor.

Collider reports (and Entertainment Weekly later confirmed) that character actor Campbell Scott has been tapped to play Lewis, who “has been promoted to CEO of Biosyn Genetics, but only time will tell whether the character proves to be the threequel’s big villain.” Remember, the muddy Barbasol can was never recovered in Jurassic Park after Nedry’s death — could it return, like how much of the original cast will be back?

Dodgson’s reemergence may serve as the catalyst for the return of the franchise’s three original heroes, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), all of whom will have sizable roles in Dominion.

In other news, Dominion will be fully funded by Barbasol product placement.

