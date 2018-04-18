The Final ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Travels Off The Island

Most of the footage we’ve seen so far from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom appears in the first half of the movie — there’s the exploding volcano and fleeing dinosaurs and hamster ball. But in the second half, according to director J.A. Bayona (The Orphanage), the action moves “to a totally different environment that feels more suspenseful, darker, claustrophobic, and even has this kind of gothic element.” For the first time since The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the dinosaurs are off Isla Nublar, where surely nothing will go wrong.

[watches the trailer above]

Oops. The “sneaking into a little girl’s bedroom” dinosaur? That’s the cleverly-named Indoraptor (you see, because it’s an indoor raptor — I hear it looks for unobtanium during off-hours), which Fallen Kingdom star Bryce Dallas Howard describes as “a kind of hell that we haven’t seen in a Jurassic movie.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — which also stars Chris Pratt, B.D. Wong, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, and Jeff Goldblum’s majestic beard — opens June 22.

