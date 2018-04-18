Most of the footage we’ve seen so far from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom appears in the first half of the movie — there’s the exploding volcano and fleeing dinosaurs and hamster ball. But in the second half, according to director J.A. Bayona (The Orphanage), the action moves “to a totally different environment that feels more suspenseful, darker, claustrophobic, and even has this kind of gothic element.” For the first time since The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the dinosaurs are off Isla Nublar, where surely nothing will go wrong.
[watches the trailer above]
Oops. The “sneaking into a little girl’s bedroom” dinosaur? That’s the cleverly-named Indoraptor (you see, because it’s an indoor raptor — I hear it looks for unobtanium during off-hours), which Fallen Kingdom star Bryce Dallas Howard describes as “a kind of hell that we haven’t seen in a Jurassic movie.”
Here’s the official plot synopsis.
When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — which also stars Chris Pratt, B.D. Wong, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, and Jeff Goldblum’s majestic beard — opens June 22.
So this is just the Lost World again?! Hopefully minus the gymnastics.
I’m not really one to complain about trailers, but not only does this show way way WAY too much, it also makes the trailer with the volcano look really good by comparison. My excitement for this just plummeted. Looks really truly awful.