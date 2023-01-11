After Ke Huy Quan locked down a Golden Globes award for his performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, the actor made it known that he’s absolutely game to reprise his role as Data in a sequel to the 1980’s classic The Goonies. Quan, who also famously played Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, encouraged the Globes press room to ask Goonies producer Steven Spielberg about the status of sequel before the actor revealed why one has never materialized over the decades.

“Honestly, for the last 30 years, we’ve tried to do a Goonies 2,” Quan said via Entertainment Weekly. “When I was much younger, I wished it would come to pass because that’s the movie I thought I would need to make a career comeback. Honestly, we had numerous scripts, but there was not one script that felt like it would be up to what the original was.”

Quan also revealed that the death of Richard Donner, who directed the original film, also put a damper on the prospect of returning to the iconic film. However, the actor is still ready if a decent script materializes. “I really don’t know if there’s going to be a Goonies 2,” Quan said. “But, I would be open to revisiting that character, Data, if there is an opportunity.”

In the meantime, the actor is already in the midst of a different kind of Goonies reunion. Quan recently revealed that Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk in the original film, is his entertainment lawyer and helped him score a part in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“When the producer of our movie was trying to make my deal, he said he never imagined that he’d have to talk to Chunk and Data for his movie,” Quan told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of his Golden Globes win.

