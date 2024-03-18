Keanu Reeves has proven time and time again that he can play just about any character he wants to, but he mostly sticks to the brooding violent type of guy. He’s dabbled in various off-brand roles like the Romantic Time Traveler type or the evil serial killer being stalked by James Spader, but he’s never really explored the role of “matchmaker,” unless you count his cameo in Always Be My Maybe which resulted in his date leaving with someone else. Now, in real life, Reeves is allegedly trying to set up his friend and former co-star Sandra Bullock, who he knows from his days in the fast lane.

According to InTouch, a source close to Bullock claims that she is looking for love after the death of her long-term partner Bryan Randall in August 2023. Randall had been privately battling ALS for three years, and Bullock took a work hiatus in 2022 to focus on her family. “Sandra wants to let go of the pain and allow herself to love again,” the source shares with In Touch. “But she had a hard time convincing herself she’ll ever find anyone else.” This is where Reeves comes in.

Nobody knows Bullock more than Reeves, who is allegedly trying to be a wingman for his former co-star. “Keanu has been a lifesaver. He’s not only been a shoulder to cry on but has also been there to lift her spirits, make her laugh and see a brighter future ahead,” the source claimed. The source claims that Reeves’ personal experience with finding love after loss has helped give Bullock “hope for another relationship in her future.” Reeves’ former girlfriend Jennifer Syme died in a car accident in 2001, months after the death of their newborn.

Allegedly, Reeves already has his eyes set on the future Mr. Bullock. “He has a buddy he thinks she would click with,” the source claimed. “Keanu’s trying to get her to go out with the guy, just as friends, hoping something could build from it. Bryan left some big shoes to fill, though.” The friend in question has not been confirmed but rumor has it, Reeves’ The Devil’s Advocate co-star Al Pacino is single again!

