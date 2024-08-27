Keanu Reeves gave one of the best voice-role performances to ever exist in 2019’s Toy Story 4, and it would be a real shame if he never tapped into those powers again. Luckily, he has, this time as an emotionally unavailable anthropomorphic black hedgehog.

It has been rumored for months that Reeves would join the cast of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 as Shadow, the tortured antihero with a traumatic past. Sound familiar? We finally got a first glimpse at Shadow in the film with the new trailer, which debuted this week and confirmed that it really is Reeves behind the brooding hedgehog.

The threequel also features the return of James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Idris Elba. Sonic 3 will also bring Jim Carrey back as the formerly evil Dr. Robotnik who must team up with Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles to confront Shadow. He’s just misunderstood!!

This has been a summer for the residents of the KeanuVerse. Last week, the trailer for Secret Level, another video game adaptation, dropped and it sure looks like Keanu might be involved somehow, or at least his likeness. Earlier this month, Reeves confirmed his Broadway debut for next year, and he just released his debut novel, in addition to going on tour with his band. And somehow he still managed to join a professional hockey team for one day.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 hits theaters on December 20.