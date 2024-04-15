Who Is Keanu Reeves Playing In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’?

Keanu Reeves’ resume is impressively long, so we don’t need to go through it all, but one of his best roles was Duke Caboom, Canada’s Greatest Stuntman in Toy Story 4. Reeves has only ventured into Voice Acting a handful of times, and he has spent the last few years perfecting his Person Acting instead. But that’s all about to change and usher in a new era of Reeves, which is good considering how dangerous his jobs are.

Reeves has been cast as the voice of Shadow in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is slated for a December release. The news comes weeks after Jim Carrey and his impressive facial hair confirmed that he would be returning for the threequel for the popular movie series based on the speedy hedgehog. No word yet on if James Marsden will return, or if he has been too busy with Jury Duty.

Paramount released footage from the upcoming flick last week at CinemaCon along with some plot details for the third installment in the SonicVerse.

At the end of Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) is defeated but narrowly escapes, setting up his comeback in Sonic 3. The doctor creates Shadow, a darker and edgier version of Sonic. Naturally, this is where Reeves fits in, since he is the embodiment of dark and edgy.

