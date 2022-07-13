Kevin Smith Released A New Movie, But It’s Only Available As An NFT

In 1993, Steven Spielberg released Jurassic Park, which was briefly the highest-grossing movie of all-time, and Schindler’s List, which won Best Picture. Kevin Smith’s 2022 is kind of like that, if you replaced Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List with Clerks III and KillRoy Was Here. You’re probably familiar with the former, but the latter made some history: KillRoy Was Here is the first movie “minted” as an NFT.

“This horror anthology stars [Jason Mewes], [Chris Jericho], [Harley Quinn Smith], and more in twisted tales of a local legend who murders anyone who’d hurt a kid! [Robert Kurtzman MUFX] created KillRoy as well as all the bloody gags (like the fake blade in Harley’s face) in my homage to #creepshow and #talesfromthedarkside that I shot before and after my heart attack! KillRoy is making minor history today as the first film minted as an NFT!” Smith wrote on Instagram. It’s available on the KillRoy Was Here website.

The title character is based on this weird lil’ guy that’s been around since the 1940s. It’s been called the first meme in history (“From the holds of the ships to the sides of the trucks to the walls of bathrooms and in school cafeterias, this one iconic phrase attained its heights of popularity in seemingly every place across the globe,” Medium writes), and now the doodle is the first NFT film. What a legacy.

