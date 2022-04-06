Kevin Smith’s long-awaited passion project KillRoy Was Here is finally getting released, though only to a select few NFT buyers.

Smith released the trailer for the campy horror film at Comic-Con in 2020, which gave off major “direct-to-DVD” vibes (children chanting, creepy priests, Jason Mewes, etc.) and Smith confirmed last year that he was looking into NFTs. Smith says he plans to offer free screenings at a later date.

The film, along with commentary and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, will be launched as a 5,555-piece art NFT collection on Secret Network’s NFT mining platform Legendao, with the help of Curio, the NFT platform for brands.

That is a lot to take in, so here is an easier explanation: you probably won’t see this movie! As Smith tries to explain:

When you buy the KillRoy NFT, you get exclusive access to the movie. But more importantly, the specific version of KillRoy you get is YOUR KillRoy to do with whatever you want: Make your own movie, turn it into a cartoon, license him for lunchboxes! We started the story, now YOU get to continue it with your very own version of our titular character! And along with a brand new chapter I’ll shoot next year, the shorts and animation that the KillRoy NFT owners create with their own KillRoy’s will make up the bulk of our sequel anthology. The KillRoy NFT offers an exciting and unique opportunity to go from art collector to collaborating artist!

So, buyers of KillRoy Was Here NFT will have exclusive ownership over the film and other special features using their “crypto key” and Smith will even enlist NFT holders to help with the sequel. Does that make sense? Not really, honestly.

Smith is just the latest celebrity to dive into the controversial NFT market, which just seems to be confusing fans around the world. Just put the movie on Shudder, Kevin!