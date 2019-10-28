The New ‘Knives Out’ Trailer Is Full Of Foul Play And Fun

For his first movie since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, writer and director Rian Johnson is bringing back the whodunit. There have been contemporary, Agatha Christie-style murder mysteries, like Murder on the Orient Express (which is literally based on Christie’s novel of the same name), but a “whodunit” is something different. It’s more fun, more crowd-pleasing. Or as Johnson told us in a recent interview, “I think audiences [should know] that they have permission to laugh. Knowing that, ‘Oh, okay, this isn’t a crime movie. This is actually something we can have fun with.’ That’s a big deal.”

Also a big deal: Knives Out’s cast. Daniel Craig and Chris Evans are the headliners, but there’s also Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. Plus, knives. Lots and lots of knives. Check out the “Big Reveal” trailer below.

Check out the brand new trailer for #KnivesOut and don’t forget to buy your tickets on-sale now! https://t.co/LvSG3yoBt3 pic.twitter.com/NhbgceJFBl — Fandango (@Fandango) October 28, 2019

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in Knives Out, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.

Knives Out opens on November 27.