Kristen Stewart is returning to the world for vampires. But until like Twilight, there will be no sparkling in Flesh of the Gods, an upcoming action-horror movie directed by Mandy filmmaker Panos Cosmatos.

Set in Los Angeles in the 1980s, the film stars Stewart and Oscar Isaac as a married couple who “each evening descend from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into the city’s electric nighttime realm,” according to Variety. “When they cross paths with a mysterious and enigmatic figure known as Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, the pair are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence.”

Cosmatos described Flesh of the Gods as inhibiting “the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare. Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.” Producer Adam McKay (Anchorman, Step Brothers, etc.) added, “This director, this writer, these incredible actors, vampires, choice ’80s punk, style and attitude for miles… that’s the film we’re bringing you today. We think it’s wildly commercial and wildly artful. Our ambitions are to make a movie that ripples through popular culture, fashion, music and film. Can you tell how excited I am?”

Not as excited as me, buddy. Move over, Challengers. Flesh of the Gods is my personality now.

Flesh of the Gods does not have a release date, but filming is expected to begin later this year.

