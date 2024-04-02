Warner Bros. Pictures wisely wasted until today, the day after April Fool’s Day, to release the first poster for Joker: Folie à Deux. If it had come out on April 1, no one would have believed it was the real thing. That’s how twisted the Joker is. Along with the poster, which has the Joker (played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix) dipping Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) while they dance, Warner Bros. also released the first audio clip from the sequel to 2019’s Joker.

“You can do anything you want,” Gaga’s Harley says, sounding a lot like actual Lady Gaga, in a video released on the film’s TikTok page. “You’re Joker.” If someone whispers that in your ear, run. You can listen to the audio here.

Here’s the poster:

The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/FG6PkzJkvi — Joker Movie (@jokermovie) April 2, 2024

Joker: Folie à Deux was originally thought to be a full-blown musical, but it’s reportedly more of a jukebox musical. “It’s got some music. It’s not a musical per say. But it just has music in it,” director of photography Lawrence Sher said in an interview. “Music is a part of the movie and the characters, but I don’t know if it’s a musical. But there’s a lot of music in the first Joker as well.”

Joker: Folie à Deux comes out on October 4. Look out for the first trailer next week, on April 9.