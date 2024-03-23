Lady Gaga is a famed musician and an award-winning dramatic actress. Come Joker: Folie À Deux, it appears she’ll be about to combine the two skillsets. But fans aren’t quite happy about it.

According to Variety, the long-teased Joker sequel will follow in the footsteps of Wonka, The Color Purple, and Mean Girls — translation it’s a musical. A source told the outlet the Todd Phillips-directed feature film is “mostly a jukebox musical” and includes a total of 15 updated tasks on “very well-known” songs. Without certainty, the insider suggested “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon could appear in the picture.

When the forthcoming film’s first-look photos were revealed, the public was abroad. However, many didn’t believe it was a musical. After learning of the whispers, users online sounded off, retracting their initial excitement.

“A musical? Oh brother,” wrote one user.

a musical? oh brother.. — Jordan. (@thecartierboy) March 22, 2024

“Maybe I won’t see it,” penner another.

Maybe I won’t see it — Monica ☦️🧸 (@OrthodoxMonica2) March 22, 2024

“Immediately makes me not wanna watch it,” chimed another.

Immediately makes me not wanna watch it — lia 🍒 (@imliagray) March 22, 2024

While disappointed in the creative direction, some fans still intend to support the film once it hits theaters. “It’s going to flop so hard, but I’ll still be there on opening night I don’t care,” added one user.

It's going to flop so hard but I'll still be there on opening night idc — fring 🌻 (@FringTargaryen) March 22, 2024

2018’s A Star Was Born faced similar pushback (mainly aimed at Bradley Cooper) but earned several prominent award nominations. Ultimately, it won the Oscar for Best Original Song (“Shallow” by Lady Gaga).