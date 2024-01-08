Released in 2019, Joker defied box office expectations by becoming a billion-dollar smash hit despite eschewing the trappings of the usual superhero fare dominating theaters. While director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix were reluctant to agree to a sequel as Warner Bros. saw dollar signs its eyes, the two finally found a story worth telling and Joker: Folie à Deux was born. With Lady Gaga officially joining the cast as a new incarnation of Harley Quinn, the sequel will once again take another deeper, darker dive into the iconic DC Comics villain. Here’s everything we know about Joker: Folie à Deux:

Plot The original Joker film ended with Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck being swarmed by the Gotham Police Department after he fully embraced his new Joker persona by murdering beloved late night host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) on live TV. While not much is known about the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, the film has been touted as a musical and will focus on the introduction of Harley Quinn. In the animated series, where she quickly rose to popularity, Harley Quinn (real name: Harleen Quinzel) was the Joker’s psychiatrist before being seduced by the Clown Prince of Crime and ultimately serving as his sidekick. However, in recent years, she’s since struck out on her own and become a beloved anti-hero, but the Joker sequel will most likely focus on their deranged courtship. Don’t expect Harley to join the Suicide Squad in this one. Cast Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck, and Zazie Beetz is confirmed to return as Sophie. However, this time around, Phoenix will be joined by a new cast of characters including the heavily-hyped casting of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson have also joined the film in unspecified roles.