If it wasn’t obvious from the No Time to Die trailer, Lashana Lynch wants to make something clear: she is the new 007.

The Captain Marvel actress would be the first woman, let alone Black woman, to take on that title in the James Bond cinematic universe (also known as “movies”). When the news leaked last year and the worst people on the internet got mad about 007 not being a white dude, Lynch “deleted her social-media apps, meditated, and saw no one but family, while comforting herself with the knowledge that the aggressive comments were ultimately not personal,” according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“I am one Black woman – if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse,” she told the publication. “I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”

No Time to Die takes place at least five years after Spectre, and it’s rumored that Lynch’s character Nomi has become the new 007 after James Bond retires from the spy game. Then they pull him back for One. Last. Job. (I assume.) She worked with co-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge to ensure that Nomi has “a fresh female perspective” that was “subtly drawn, believable, perhaps even a little awkward.” Waller-Bridge is very good at that.

No Time to Die, which also stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, and the voice of Paddington, is scheduled to open in April 2021.

