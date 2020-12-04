Getty Image
‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Is Under Fire For Sharing A Video That Questions The Safety Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Black Panther star Letitia Wright is being criticized for sharing a video on Twitter that questions whether people should take a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

In the clip, On the Table presenter Tomi Arayomi spouts nonsense like, “I don’t understand vaccines medically, but I’ve always been a little bit of a skeptic of them,” and spreads a rumor linking Luciferase, the “ingredient allegedly being added to the COVID vaccine to detect those who have not taken it,” to Lucifer. Yeah, it’s that kind of video, one that the Black Panther star brought attention to, along with a praying hands emoji.

Wright has since removed the video from her timeline and tweeted about the backlash. “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled,” she wrote, later adding, “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.” Wright has also been responding to those wondering why she would share anti-vaxx views (during a pandemic, no less).

The actress’ Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Don Cheadle also got involved.

[After] Twitter users [started] tagging him about Wright’s tweets, Cheadle replied that he will bring up the issue with her directly. After seeing portions of the YouTube video, he tweeted, “jesus… just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won’t throw her away over it. the rest i’ll take off twitter. had no idea.”

Wright previously tweeted “wonder if we truly know how deep this antichrist agenda goes,” so maybe her being an anti-vaxxer isn’t a surprise, but it sure is disappointing.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)

