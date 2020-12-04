Black Panther star Letitia Wright is being criticized for sharing a video on Twitter that questions whether people should take a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

In the clip, On the Table presenter Tomi Arayomi spouts nonsense like, “I don’t understand vaccines medically, but I’ve always been a little bit of a skeptic of them,” and spreads a rumor linking Luciferase, the “ingredient allegedly being added to the COVID vaccine to detect those who have not taken it,” to Lucifer. Yeah, it’s that kind of video, one that the Black Panther star brought attention to, along with a praying hands emoji.

Wright has since removed the video from her timeline and tweeted about the backlash. “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled,” she wrote, later adding, “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.” Wright has also been responding to those wondering why she would share anti-vaxx views (during a pandemic, no less).

heaven accepted me first 🙏🏾 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

No I work for God — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

what did I say that was dumb?

Asking about what will be placed in my body is dumb. Gotcha — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

I hear you, I also saw valid Doctors get their articles and videos taken down, your thoughts? — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

the name lucifer is an interesting choice 😞 * opens bible* — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

The actress’ Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Don Cheadle also got involved.