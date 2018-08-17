Liam Neeson’s New Movie About A Vengeful Snowplow Driver Is Inspiring Some Obvious ‘The Simpsons’ Jokes

#Twitter
08.17.18 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Brilliant minds, they think alike. The Internet just discovered the plot of Hard Powder, the latest Liam Neeson action extravaganza, in which the thespian Oscar-nominated for Schindler’s List plays a snowplow driver hell-bent on revenge. When reading those words, did your mind immediately flash to that 1992 Simpsons episode in which Homer becomes Mr. Plow? Did you then think that this sounded like a gritty Mr. Plow reboot? You’re not the only one.

There are dozens, maybe soon hundreds of these, from all walks of life. Here’s noted historian Kevin M. Kruse getting in on the game:

Here’s Alex Fitzpatrick, Senior Editor at Time, aiming for viral glory:

And so on:

