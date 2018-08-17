Getty Image

Brilliant minds, they think alike. The Internet just discovered the plot of Hard Powder, the latest Liam Neeson action extravaganza, in which the thespian Oscar-nominated for Schindler’s List plays a snowplow driver hell-bent on revenge. When reading those words, did your mind immediately flash to that 1992 Simpsons episode in which Homer becomes Mr. Plow? Did you then think that this sounded like a gritty Mr. Plow reboot? You’re not the only one.

Man, the Mr. Plow sequel got DARK. https://t.co/R3VK93PLqT — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) August 16, 2018

There are dozens, maybe soon hundreds of these, from all walks of life. Here’s noted historian Kevin M. Kruse getting in on the game:

"Mr. Plow," he said grimly into the phone. "That's my name. That name again is Mr. Plow." https://t.co/23lPNDc5qE — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 17, 2018

Here’s Alex Fitzpatrick, Senior Editor at Time, aiming for viral glory:

And so on: