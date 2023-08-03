On Wednesdays, we make Mean Girls references.

Lindsay Lohan gave birth last month to her first child, a son named Luai. “Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” her representative told People.

In her first Instagram post since giving birth, Lohan wrote, “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear.” She added, “Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom,” a reference to the 2004 teen comedy.

The next time Lohan does a branded post, she should quote one of her deep-cut films. Something for the Herbie: Fully Loaded-heads to look forward to.

Lohan announced her pregnancy in March, revealing on social media that she was “blessed and excited” at the thought of becoming a mom. One of the actress’ movie moms, Jamie Lee Curtis from Freaky Friday, congratulated the new parents, writing on Instagram “My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!”

You can see Lohan’s post below.

(Via EW)