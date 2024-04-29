You may or may not remember the live-action Lion king movie that came out in 2019, but if you don’t, just imagine the bright and happy colors from the original animated feature and replace that image with a less-saturated version. And also, it has Beyonce in it!

Barry Jenkins‘ Mufasa: The Lion King is a new tale from the world of The Lion King, this time telling the origin story of the most second most iconic lion in pop culture. The upcoming film will bring back Donald Glover as Simba, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively, and Beyonce will also reprise her voice role of Nala. Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy will make her film debut as Kiara, daughter of Nala and Simba. Here is the official synopsis:

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The teaser features some of the iconic songs that the original film is known for and promises new music from Lin-Manuel Miranda.



Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters on December 20th. Check out the trailer above.