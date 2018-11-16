A Lost Pre-Mickey Mouse Walt Disney Film Has Been Found In Japan

A rare Walt Disney animation that was thought to be lost was found in the possession of Japanese man who bought the film when he was in high school. A two-minute clip of black and white film was found that features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a character created by Walt Disney that laid the foundation for the animator’s Mickey Mouse.

Oswald was created in 1927, and the 1928 clip was thought to be extremely rare. But after reading a book about Disney and his Oswald films, an 84-year-old man in Japan realized he owned one of the clips.

