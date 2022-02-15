There’s a new book coming out about the making of Mad Max: Fury Road, the critical and commercial darling that revived a long dormant franchise and, in turns, made one of the most spectacular action extravaganzas in history. Vulture writer Kyle Buchanan dug up some good stories: how director George Miller at various points courted Margot Robbie, Rihanna, even Eminem; how Tom Hardy nabbed the lead by spitting on Armie Hammer (way before that seemed remotely kosher, of course).

Now here’s another: The actors who went on to become the two leads had such fantastic chemistry that it caused the casting director to crash her car.

How intense was the first meeting of Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron for FURY ROAD? Casting director Ronna Kress crashed her car just looking at them (and sent me the evidence) https://t.co/1q0Dsrx27o pic.twitter.com/rsAiVC57Hc — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 10, 2022

While hocking a loogie on the future controversial star made a huge impression on Miller and company, Tom Hardy didn’t really land the role originated by Mel Gibson until they saw him with Charlize Theron, who went on to play the vengeful, one-armed Furiosa. The two wound up meeting up for a side-by-side video call audition with Miller. It went gangbusters. “Once we saw them, we just knew,” said casting director Ronna Kress. “It was an indescribable, perfect thing.”

But perhaps Kress wasn’t sure how well they gelled until she couldn’t help but get into an automobile accident.

“After the video call, Tom and Charlize and I were in the parking lot. I was looking at them, and they looked so unbelievable together — it was perfect; there was no question in my mind that we had done the right thing — and while I was waving good-bye to them, I backed my car into a pole and crashed the side of my car,” Kress told Buchanan. “Charlize ran up: ‘Oh my God, Ronna, are you okay?’ I said, ‘I’m fine. I was just staring at you guys!’ That’s how intense it was.”

And the rest was history. You can read the full excerpt from Buchanan’s Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road over at Vulture.

(Via IndieWire)