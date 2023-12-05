As part of Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy interviewed each other about the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer. The mutually-beneficial phenomenon known as “Barbenheimer” was only made possible by Robbie refusing to change the release date for 2023’s most pink movie.

“One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me, because we worked together on some other projects,” she told Murphy. “And he was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date.’ And he’s like, ‘We’re not moving our date. I just think it’d be better for you to move.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving!’ I think this is a really great pairing, actually. It’s a perfect double billing, Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

That’s also the correct order to watch them in a double feature.

Later in the interview, Robbie made a reference to Mean Girls that Murphy had a very Cillian “What’s a Meme?” Murphy response to.

ROBBIE: No, I’m not done with pink yet. Yeah, the costumes were incredible. I mean, you just can’t have a Barbie movie without the color pink. And everyone really got on board with that. I’d make a “On Wednesdays, we wear pink” day. Do you know that reference from Mean Girls? MURPHY: I had forgotten that reference.

Murphy and Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan have made six movies together. Their next collaboration should be a documentary about Murphy watching Mean Girls. That’s the entire movie: just a fixed shot on Murphy saying “that’s funny” at the Halloween party scene. It would outgross Barbie.

Margot Robbie says that #Oppenheimer producer Chuck Roven asked her to move #Barbie’s release date: “I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date.’” #ActorsOnActors https://t.co/5IwVjNm7Us pic.twitter.com/4iPXSzMVLj — Variety (@Variety) December 5, 2023

(Via Variety)