Margot Robbie Up For ‘Ghost In The Shell’, Would Make A Smoking Hot Covert Ops Agent

Australian breakout star Margot Robbie (The Wolf Of Wall Street) is in talks to be the lead in DreamWorks’ live-action adaptation of Ghost In The Shell, reports Deadline. Rupert Sanders (who’s probably better known for having an affair with Kristen Stewart than for directing Snow White And The Huntsman) will direct the script by newcomer Bill Wheeler. It’s said to be based only on the original Masamune Shirow manga rather than any adaptation or spin-off.
As for which character Robbie will play, we agree with /film‘s assumption:
Presumably Robbie will end up playing a version of Motoko Kusanagi, the character who is assigned to track and capture a hacker known as the Puppeteer. This hacker isn’t just stealing data, passwords and photos, however. The puppeteer […] hacks cybernetic brain implants that connect many citizens to extensive networks. In some cases, the cybernetic brain modules allow for near-full replacement of human biology with cybernetic gear, with little more than the brain core that carries the “ghost,” or soul, remaining intact.
We can understand how Margot Robbie could get suspects to hand over the information she needs. She’s very persuasive.
24 year old Major? Sounds more like Ghost in The Shell Arise.
Casting a white blonde in a role based on a Japanese character. I’m sure no one will have a problem with this.
Thoughts of the Last Airbender all over again.
Rorr Tide.
@Baltimore Dan: If the character isn’t going to be named Motoko Kusanagi, they may as well give the movie a whole new name.
But isn’t The Matrix a live action adaption of Ghost In The Shell?
I don’t know about that, but Matrix Revolutions and Matrix Reloaded are live action recreations of the manga based off of Two Girls, One Cup, or possibly the novel.
Yeah, I have zero confidence that this will be a good movie.