Michael B. Jordan was in a Marvel movie. Margot Robbie was in a DC movie (soon-to-be movies). But they do have one thing in common, besides being rich, talented, and attractive: They’re both “basically naked” in their respective superhero movies. As part of W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances of the Year issue, the Black Panther and Suicide Squad stars were asked what it’s like to act in various stages of undress (Killmonger is often shirtless, and it’s like Harley Quinn is wearing nothing at all, to paraphrase Ned Flanders).

After Jordan joked that he’s “always naked” (settle down, everyone — actually, maybe don’t), Robbie responded, “Honestly, for me, as Harley at least, the more skin showing the longer it takes in hair and makeup ’cause she’s got, you know, white skin and a million tattoos. So if anything outside, god, the scenes where I don’t even have the jacket on, that’s an extra 20 minutes in the makeup trailer.” The Creed 2 actor added, “Yeah, same here. Killmonger, all the scars and stuff like that, the makeup, it took a long time to put the prosthetics on.”

The pair also named the first albums they ever bought. For Jordan, it was Usher’s My Way (on cassette tape!) while Robbie was the proud owner of AFI’s Sing the Sorrow. “I was in a bit of a heavy metal phase,” she said.

But enough with the words: here are some [fire emoji] photos, including the cover shot of Robbie an Jordan.

