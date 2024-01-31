Margot Robbie not getting nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Barbie became a whole thing, as these things often do. But she wasn’t snubbed entirely: she’s up for Best Picture as one of the film’s producers. Also, Barbie was the highest grossing movie of 2023, so (extremely Don Draper voice) that’s what the money is for.

During a special SAG screening of Barbie on Tuesday night, Robbie did not seem bothered by the snub. “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” she said, according to Deadline. If anything, she’s more bothered by Greta Gerwig not getting nominated for Best Director (she and husband/co-writer Noah Baumbach received a Best Adapted Screenplay nom). “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director,” Robbie said. “What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Two films, in particular.

Robbie expressed that she’s “beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations, it’s so wild.” She continued, “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

In other words: everyone chill out. Margot Robbie is doing just fine.

(Via Deadline)