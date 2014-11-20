Marilyn Manson Denies Involvement In Rape-y Video He’s Featured In With Lana Del Rey And Eli Roth

After almost two years of existing in obscurity, footage from a bizarre video project featuring Marilyn Manson and Lana Del Rey has surfaced. The video in question runs over two minutes and shows Del Rey in a suggestive scene depicting sexual assault. Marilyn Manson, who’s receiving a lot of flack about the video, released a statement this afternoon.
“Manson did not direct this, shoot it, nor was it for a Marilyn Manson video or outtake footage made by him or to be used by him with his music,” said Manson’s representative, Kathryn Frazier of Biz3. “It must be a fan video splicing up old Manson video footage with someone else’s Lana Del Rey footage.” (Via)
A creative group calling themselves Sturmgruppe seem to be responsible for the video. The scene in question features a Texas Chainsaw Massacre t-shirt-wearing Del Rey being sexually assaulted on a bed. Further, the man on the bed attacking the singer is none other than Eli Roth.
In a 2013 interview with Larry King, Roth said he had shot footage with Lana Del Rey and Marilyn Manson that is “so sick, it’s been locked in a vault for over a year.” Previous links to the video have been taken down.
We should lock up all copies of the Hostel movies in a vault no one can get to as well.
Well that Roth interview sure seems to negate the Manson rep’s denial. Weird. Wouldn’t have thought Marilyn Manson was the type to back away from his art in fear of a backlash. Even when that art is awful bullshit.
DelRey is assaulting someone? That’d be the only way she could get it.
Isn’t Lana Del Rey always getting assaulted in her videos?
So….the video is not available?
Look up Sturmgruppe on Youtube. I believe it’s there.