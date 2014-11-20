Marilyn Manson Denies Involvement In Rape-y Video He’s Featured In With Lana Del Rey And Eli Roth

11.20.14

After almost two years of existing in obscurity, footage from a bizarre video project featuring Marilyn Manson and Lana Del Rey has surfaced. The video in question runs over two minutes and shows Del Rey in a suggestive scene depicting sexual assault. Marilyn Manson, who’s receiving a lot of flack about the video, released a statement this afternoon.

From Pitchfork:

 “Manson did not direct this, shoot it, nor was it for a Marilyn Manson video or outtake footage made by him or to be used by him with his music,” said Manson’s representative, Kathryn Frazier of Biz3. “It must be a fan video splicing up old Manson video footage with someone else’s Lana Del Rey footage.” (Via)

A creative group calling themselves Sturmgruppe seem to be responsible for the video.  The scene in question features a Texas Chainsaw Massacre t-shirt-wearing Del Rey being sexually assaulted on a bed. Further, the man on the bed attacking the singer is none other than Eli Roth.

In a 2013 interview with Larry King, Roth said he had shot footage with Lana Del Rey and Marilyn Manson that is “so sick, it’s been locked in a vault for over a year.” Previous links to the video have been taken down.

(Source: Pitchfork)

