Big Bird is every conservative’s number-one target after the — and I cannot stress this enough — fictional character tweeted about getting vaccinated. “I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” @BigBird tweeted. “[CNN reporter Erica R. Hill] even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!”

Ted Cruz threw a temper tantrum, as did other random adults tweeting at a freakishly large yellow bird. One common complaint among the anti-vaxxers feigning outrage about Big Bird’s tweet is that they claim Sesame Street has become too politicized and too (shudder) woke. Sesame Street, like most pop culture, has always been political.

This is true of Star Wars as well. “Man, wait until antivax politicians find out about how R2-D2 and C-3PO tried to encourage vaccination… in 1978. Almost like this isn’t a new thing and programs that cater to kids want to keep them safe and healthy,” Dr. Tara C. Smith tweeted, along with a poster of the Star Wars droids instructing parents to call the doctor and get their kids vaccinated, “and may the Force be with you.”

The tweet caught the attention of Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, who added, “A long time ago, before science was politicized.”

Here’s the commercial:

Listen to Mark Hamill: he’s actually worked with the Muppets.