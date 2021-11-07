Big Bird Sesame Street
Ted Cruz And Other Republicans Are Big Mad At Big Bird For Telling Kids To Get Vaxxed

Earlier this year, Republicans went all-in on protecting children’s entertainment. It was shortly after some of them had played some kind of role in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 riot. They needed to distract people from Donald Trump’s disgraceful exit from office. So they made a big deal out of a few problematic Dr. Seuss books being pulled from circulation. They claimed the left was trying to “cancel” the Muppets, Pepé Le Pew, Mr. Potato Head, and certain Disney animated classics. Jump to the back end of the year and now they’re doing the opposite: They’re coming for Big Bird.

It all started with a tweet from the official Twitter account belonging to one of Sesame Street’s most beloved figures: the towering yellow avian, who’s been educating and delighting children since 1969. Last week, COVID-19 vaccines were finally approved for children ages 5 through 11. And so Big Bird did his part by telling kids, and their hopefully not brainwashed parents, that they should get vaxxed against a highly transmissible and very deadly disease.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!” Big Bird wrote. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.” He thanked CNN’s journalist Erica R. Hill for pointing out that, like most kids, he’s been receiving vaccines “since I was a little bird. I had no idea!”

It was cute! And it will save lives. Nice work, Big Bird! But there were some people who were not happy that a fictional character was telling children to stay safe. Those people were Republicans.

Leading the charge was arguably the most dragged person on Twitter, Senator Ted Cruz. But he wasn’t the only one mad at a children’s character dispensing sound medical advice.

Soon people were mocking Republicans for getting mad at Big Bird.

Others pointed out that Big Bird has been receiving vaccinations against various illnesses since at least 1972.

But some did wonder why it took so long for Big Bird — a performer who regularly works alongside cast and crew, in an industry that is by and large requiring vaccinations — to get vaxxed.

Then again, Big Bird may be over 50 years old, but he’s also perpetually a kid. And he’s not real.

