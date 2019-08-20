Martin Freeman On Finding Joy, His Love For Breakfast Burritos, And The MCU Timeline

IFC Films

Martin Freeman likes to mix things up.

The last time I chatted with the actor — best known for his roles in The Hobbit Trilogy, BBC’s Sherlock, and more recently, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther – he was roughing it in the Australian bush, filming an apocalyptic zombie flick and carrying a baby on his back through the desert. For his latest movie, Ode To Joy, another indie, though this time a rom-com, Freeman’s still happily suffering for his art – he plays a cynical New York librarian named Charlie who suffers from cataplexy, a condition that causes him to lose consciousness whenever he experiences heightened emotions, like joy.

Charlie’s illness is played for laughs for most of the film, which means Freeman had to get comfortable with fainting on screen … a lot. But the quirky romantic comedy has plenty of heart and a deeper message, one Freeman found relatable which is why he stuck with this thing for so many years.

Uproxx chatted with the actor about his love for New York, breakfast burritos, and when he thinks the MCU will want him back.

You’ve said you’re picky when it comes to scripts. What about this movie interested you?

I first read it some years ago. I’d been attached to it in one form or another for a good couple of years, but the idea of a person who has to avoid heightened emotions, whatever they are, in order to stop knocking himself out on the pavement, I just thought it was funny and horrendous at the same time.

You’ve worked on blockbusters like The Hobbit Trilogy and indies like this film. Does the cast bond quicker when the scale is smaller?

It is a bit more mucking in, I suppose. But I think regardless of the size of it, in my experience, actors just want to shoot the breeze anyway. If you put a bunch of actors together, you put us on our little chairs whether it’s in the bush, or in Brooklyn, or on the stage in London, people do just want to talk. I think regardless of the size of budget, you do end up bonding quite quickly.

But I’m assuming the catering is better when the budget is bigger?

Yeah, although I was getting some pretty good breakfast sandwiches in New York. We don’t really do those here, you know?

What, like bagels?

No, no, not bagels. What do you call them? Not tacos, but …

Oh, breakfast burritos?

A breakfast burrito, yeah. That’s not really a thing in London. America being the land of the free and the land of opportunity and the breakfast burrito, you don’t need a massive budget to get those. And I’m happy with a bit of scrambled egg and avocado and a bit of flour, I’m fine with that.

So that’s what sold you?

That was the clincher.

Charlie’s a naturally cynical person – he has to be to survive – but this is a rom-com so he needs to be likable too. How did you achieve that balance?

I suppose, for me, I don’t really see a contradiction in those things, because I think being a bit cynical and jaded is interesting in people. That means you have some experience, that means you learned from that experience. You might not have learned to take the most positive thing from it, but you’ve got your ass kicked a little bit by life, which is interesting. I like cynical people. I’m English, of course, it comes easier to us. I just think as long as you are still a fairly decent person, and Charlie is a decent person. He sees life in a quite parabolic funny way, and he’s trying.