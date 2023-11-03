Killers of the Flower Moon is filled with Oscar-worthy performances: Leonardo DiCaprio is great, Lily Gladstone is great (give her Best Actress now), Robert de Niro is great, Jesse Plemons wears a big hat, and therefore, he’s great, too.

Some people think Brendan Fraser also gives a great performance; others find it distracting and over the top. Guess which camp Martin Scorsese is in.

“We thought he’d be great for the lawyer and I admired his work over the years,” the Oscar-winning filmmaker said at a recent press conference, according to Variety. “He actually came in for, I think, a couple of weeks on the picture, particularly when it was in our later shoot. We had a really good time working together, particularly with Leo.”

Fraser plays attorney W. S. Hamilton, who represents William King Hale (de Niro) in court. He does a lot of wide-eyed yelling at Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio). Scorsese was particularly proud of The Mummy actor for the scene where he says, “They’re putting a noose around your neck, he’s saving you dumb boy.”

“Really for us, when we heard that… he brought the whole scene down on Leo. It was perfect,” Scorsese added. “And he had that girth. He’s big in the frame at that time. He’s a wonderful actor and he was just great to work with.”

“He had that girth” needs to enter the vernacular. Like:

“Did you see Victor’s PowerPoint presentation to the boss? He had that girth.”

Thank you, Marty, for your movies. And your influence on language.

(Via Variety)