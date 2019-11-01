Marvel Teased Release Details For A ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Sequel

Spider-Man fans have had an up-and-down year with the fate of its live-action Spidey fluctuating after the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming. What followed was a turf war between Marvel and Sony that threatened Spider-Man’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which outraged fans while the two sides fought and, eventually, came to an agreement that keeps Tom Holland in the suit for the foreseeable future.

The animated Spidey has had a banner year, however, with momentum from the late 2018 release of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse causing lots of speculation that an inevitable sequel is on the way. Marvel teased just that on Halloween Thursday, tweeting from its Spider-Verse Twitter account that something big might be coming.

Something's up. Our Spidey sense is tingling. RT if yours is, too. 🕷 pic.twitter.com/NCim6Q9YV8 — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) October 31, 2019

And early Friday evening, that account followed up with a short video that revealed the release date for an Into The Spider-Verse sequel.

Not much more was shared other than the release date, but the video certainly implies we’re going to get a lot more details about the other Spider-Verses. The 2018 film mainly stayed in the Miles Morales universe but featured other Spideys from the varying realities that come with a multiverse. And judging by the varied colors of the spray painted Spider-Man logo featured in the videos, there’s a lot more to explore.

And while 2022 feels like a long way away, sometimes it’s good to set plans and let the rest of your reality fill in around them.