Marvel Tried (And Failed) To Honest Trailers-Proof ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

Screen Junkies’ Honest Trailers are something we post a lot of ’round these parts — they’re funny, they’re insightful and, if the comments section is to be believed, they’re a hell of a lot better than CinemaSins’ Everything Wrong With series.
Anyways, apparently we’re not the only ones watching a lot of Honest Trailers. Turns out the co-director of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Joe Russo, is a fan and in fact tried his damndest to Honest Trailers-proof the flick…
“I’m an avid honest trailer watcher. […] We used to sit in the room and go, ‘this is not going to end up in an Honest Trailer. This logic isn’t sound enough yet.’ We literally tried to Honest Trailer proof the movie. Because what Honest Trailers really is, and I’ll say litmus test again, is ‘how sound is the logic in your film? How ridiculous are the buys that you’re asking the audience to make?’ So we would just comb through the script over and over again and go, ‘how do we shore up this logic? How do we shore up this logic?’ So it was a very helpful exercise for us.”
Well, points for trying Joe, but Hydra’s super secret, 70-years-in-the-making plan being “let’s send huge, incredibly conspicuous airships around the planet to blast everyone who might be a future threat to us with giant machine guns” was pretty shaky on the logic front. Also, I think this world-manipulating, SHIELD-controlling Nazi cult might have had some issue with Nick Fury forming The Avengers, but maybe that’s just me.
Oh, and hey, look what we have here…
Better luck Honest Trailer-proofing Captain America 3, guys.
First line of the video – “You weren’t that impressed with his first movie, he wasn’t your favorite avenger…now get ready for the sequel that made everyone say ‘holy shit! Who knew Captain America could kick so much ass?”
@1:42 “…actually kicking a lot of ass together..in a really well-directed movie. What? We have to be honest. It’s good!”
Sounds like you have way more of a problem with the film than the actual Honest Trailer people.
But goddamn me, I clicked the damn article anyway so I guess you win.
I watch both, but I definitely enjoy Cinema Sins more
So you’re the guy
Please tell us how you can possibly enjoy Cinema Sins more, since it is impossible.
Cinema Sins is more interesting and informative, but the videos are so long. Cinema Sins vs Honest Trailers is like take out vs fast food.
Yeah, I’m the other guy who prefers Cinema Sins.
I’ve watched the Cinema Sins for every movie that I’ve seen. I always seem to learn things I didn’t realize or think about before.
I like them both though. I haven’t seen nearly as many Honest trailers though, so that might be part of it.
I don’t think the HYDRA infiltration is that big of a plot hole. Gotta figure the recruitment was slow at first. For the first 10 or 20 years of SHIELD it’s highly likely that there were very few HYDRA moles.
Also for the Stark hack thing, it’s doubtful HYDRA would put anything on SHIELD computers until it was close to go time. They probably planned everything around when they finally had all the pieces in place.
And Unfrozen Caveman Soldier was shooting a 50 cal I believe. Fury could have had the vest on and it would do nothing against that round.
Also…oh god I’m a dork. I can see why my wife left me. Maker’s Mark here I come!
Same boat, and raise my Bulleit to you, good sir!
As an aside….correct pronunciation of Bulleit!
here’s a pretty solid one: If you’re going to build a giant floating fortress, you might want to protect THE ONE THING THAT ALLOWS YOU TO CONTROL THE ENTIRE SHIP IN SOMETHING SLIGHTLY MORE STURDY THAN A BIG GLASS DOME ON THE BOTTOM OF IT. Jesus. I mean, cmone. What was the point of the glass? Did they want people to be able to easily see the giant achilles heal of the thing? Also, who puts a manufacturing plant in downtown DC, i mean, cmone, the real estate alone…
well, they certainly weren’t going to build them in China. Then, we could just ask their government to turn them off.
a wizard did it.
The powers that be did not want Fury to assemble the Avengers and tried to fight it. He had the idea as far bask as Hulk when Stark talked to General Ross about the Abomination.
Avengers was scrapped and only put together on the fly by Fury when Loki started fucking around with the Tesseract.
When I go to the movies now I start to hear that Honest Trailers guy’s voice in my head when I see something stupid on screen.
I love watching supers throw around folks who aren’t supposed to be supers, because even like a Spiderman kick to the face would be fatal, not toss you 30 feet. I feel like this falls in line with the Shield complaint you make, Verbal.
I like that banner picture because it’s like marvel is saying “sorry black widow is in this sexy pose but what if we put everyone in awkward poses” why is cap doing like a half squat? And the winter soldier is doing the butt shot (progress?) fury looks like he walking sideways and trying not to fall over and Redford is pure runway
@Mechakisc : [youtu.be]
@El Cunado [what-if.xkcd.com]
This movie was the tits. Thats it.
A little sick of the whole Black Widow has no superpowers shit. Neither does the Cap! Widow is the soviet version of Rogers. Stop with this shite.