The first teaser trailer for Mary Poppins Returns was heavy on whimsy but light on plot details. There’s Mary Poppins and she’s… returning. The full-length trailer released today, though, fills in the gaps between the original and the sequel (at 54 years, it’s the longest wait between live-actions films in history).

While flying a kite on a grey and windy day (so, every day in London), Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Jack (a former-apprentice of Bert, played by Dick Van Dyke) spots Shary Bobbins, I mean, Mary Poppins, now portrayed by Emily Blunt. Why is she back? “The same thing that brought me the first time,” the magical nanny says. “I’ve come to look after the Banks children.” Mary Poppins Returns has all the Disney trademarks: dead parents, sad children, animation, songs.

Also, Meryl Streep as… an evil step-mom from a Roald Dahl story?

DISNEY

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

In Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, an all-new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London.

Directed by Rob Marshall, Mary Poppins Returns, which also stars Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, and Angela Lansbury, opens on December 19.